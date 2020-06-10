Just Eat Takeaway Confirms Merger Talks With Grubhub

(RTTNews) - Responding to press speculation, Netherlands-based food-delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com confirmed Wednesday that it is in advanced discussions with Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) regarding an all-share combination of the companies.

Earlier there were reports that Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is likely to abandon its merger talks with Grubhub over antitrust concerns raised with the potential deal.

In Wednesday regular trading, UBER is currently trading at $34.33, down $2.26 or 6.18 percent.

GRUB is trading at $56.30, down $1.62 or 2.80 percent.

