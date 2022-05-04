Just Eat Takeaway Chairman will not be reappointed

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

AMSTERDAM, May 4 (Reuters) - Hours before the start of the annual shareholder meeting of Just Eat Takeaway.com NV TKWY.AS the company announced that its Chairman Adriaan Nühn would not seek a new term, and that Corrine Vigreux would take over the position.

Nühn's position had been threatened by shareholders after the company's recent underperformance.

