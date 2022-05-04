Just Eat Takeaway Chairman will not be reappointed

AMSTERDAM, May 4 (Reuters) - Hours before the start of the annual shareholder meeting of Just Eat Takeaway.com NV TKWY.AS the company announced that its Chairman Adriaan Nühn would not seek a new term, and that Corrine Vigreux would take over the position.

Nühn's position had been threatened by shareholders after the company's recent underperformance.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.