Just Eat-shareholder Cat Rock urges investors to back Takeaway.com deal

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Just Eat JE.L shareholder Cat Rock Capital on Tuesday urged investors to back an all-share merger with Takeaway.com TKWY.AS, saying it believed the combination could create a company worth 1,200 pence a share in little over a year.

Just Eat shareholders have two offers to consider: a tie-up between the British group and its Netherlands-based peer Takeaway.com and a 710 pence a share cash offer from technology company Prosus PRX.AS.

Cat Rock, which controls about 3% of Just Eat's shares, said the Prosus offer significantly undervalued Just Eat and shared none of the future potential of the business with Just Eat shareholders.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.