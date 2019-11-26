Just Eat-shareholder Cat Rock urges investors to back Takeaway.com deal

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Just Eat shareholder Cat Rock Capital on Tuesday urged investors to back an all-share merger with Takeaway.com, saying it believed the combination could create a company worth 1,200 pence a share in little over a year.

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Just Eat JE.L shareholder Cat Rock Capital on Tuesday urged investors to back an all-share merger with Takeaway.com TKWY.AS, saying it believed the combination could create a company worth 1,200 pence a share in little over a year.

Just Eat shareholders have two offers to consider: a tie-up between the British group and its Netherlands-based peer Takeaway.com and a 710 pence a share cash offer from technology company Prosus PRX.AS.

Cat Rock, which controls about 3% of Just Eat's shares, said the Prosus offer significantly undervalued Just Eat and shared none of the future potential of the business with Just Eat shareholders.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters