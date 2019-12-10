Just Eat rejects raised offer from Prosus

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Just Eat JE.L rejected a raised takeover offer from Dutch-based technology group Prosus PRX.AS on Tuesday because it significantly undervalued the company and said it continued to back a rival all-share offer from Takeaway.comTKWY.AS.

Prosus raised its bid for the food delivery company to 740 pence a share from 710 pence on Monday.

