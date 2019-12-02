Just Eat investor Cat Rock puts 925p/share price on engagement with Prosus

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Investors in Just Eat JE.L should back the all-share merger with Takeaway.com TKWY.AS unless rival bidder Prosus lifts its offer for the food delivery platform to 925 pence per share, one of its biggest shareholders said on Monday.

Just Eat shareholders have two offers to consider: a tie-up between the British group and its Netherlands-based peer Takeaway.com and a 710 pence-a-share cash offer from technology company Prosus PRX.AS.

Cat Rock, which has been vocal in its support of the Takeaway deal, said in a letter to other shareholders on Monday that Prosus had exaggerated the challenges facing Just Eat to justify its low price. It said Prosus should offer at least 925 pence for the company.

