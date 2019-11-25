Just Eat advises shareholders not to accept Prosus offer

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Just Eat advised shareholders not to accept a 710 pence-a-share cash offer from Prosus, saying it was inferior to its agreed deal with Takeaway.com to create the largest food delivery player outside China.

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Just Eat JE.L advised shareholders not to accept a 710 pence-a-share cash offer from Prosus PRX.AS, saying it was inferior to its agreed deal with Takeaway.com TKWY.AS to create the largest food delivery player outside China.

"Your Board believes that the Takeaway.com combination provides Just Eat shareholders with greater value creation than the Prosus offer," it said in a letter to investors on Monday, adding that the Prosus offer also significantly undervalued Just Eat on a standalone basis.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters