With Just 6 Words, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh Demolished Expectations. "It's Hard to Believe," Says President Trump.

Key Points

Newly minted Fed Chair Kevin Warsh clearly indicated the Fed would take action on inflation.

That action will almost certainly be in the form of an interest rate hike.

Warsh's critics expected him to defer to the president's desire for rate cuts.

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Late last week, new Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh led his first meeting of the agency that sets monetary policy and is tasked with controlling inflation.

Although Warsh previously served on the Fed's Board of Governors from 2006 to 2011, his nomination for the top job was contentious. Critics worried that he would defer to President Trump's wishes and cut interest rates, regardless of the impact those cuts might have on inflation.

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But in a six-word statement, Warsh sent a clear message to his critics, to the markets, and to President Trump, who expressed disbelief. Here's what he said and what it means for investors.

Mixed signals

Warsh didn't pick an easy time to assume the role of Fed chair.

Some economic indicators are relentlessly positive. The S&P 500 continues to set new record highs. Recent jobs reports have exceeded expectations. Artificial intelligence spending is showing no signs of slowing down.

On the other hand, inflation has been above the Fed's 2% target for more than five straight years, and has ticked sharply upward this year to 4.2%. This combination of factors would normally trigger the Fed to increase its target federal funds interest rate.

During his prior tenure on the Fed's Board, Warsh advocated for a sharp increase in interest rates rather than the gradual increase championed by then-chairman Alan Greenspan. But nobody was sure whether he had changed his mind in the intervening 15 years -- until they read those six words.

Six simple words

Warsh's brief press release was endorsed unanimously by all 12 members of the Federal Open Market Committee. It first announced it would keep the target federal funds rate at its current range of 3.5% to 3.75%. But it went on to express concerns about the persistently elevated inflation plaguing the economy.

Then it closed with those six words:

"The Committee will deliver price stability."

This simple statement left no room for ambiguity. "Price stability" meant an end to runaway inflation, and Warsh promised the Fed "will deliver." He could have used any number of rhetorical hedges, such as "The Committee is committed to delivering price stability" or "The Committee believes action may be necessary to deliver price stability." Instead, Warsh dropped the hammer, leaving no room for interpretation.

One big reaction

Those six words essentially promised at least one rate hike before the end of 2026, and possibly more than one. Bank of America is now expecting three rate hikes before the end of the year.

The markets reacted immediately, with the S&P 500 dropping 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite falling 1.3%. When asked about the Fed holding interest rates steady, President Trump initially responded, "It's all right. Whatever." But when further pressed on the prospect of the Fed raising rates this year, Trump expressed disapproval. "I mean, it's hard to believe," he said. "It just keeps a country down."

That might sound ominous for Warsh, but Trump went on to express confidence in his new pick, saying, "We have a very good guy over there now." Of course, Trump also initially praised former Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whom he nominated for the job in 2017. If and when the promised rate increase comes to pass -- which could occur as early as next month -- the markets and the president might not respond so favorably.

However, with the markets now on notice thanks to Warsh, a single rate hike will have less of an impact on the market as a whole. What will have a major impact are Warsh's future statements about the potential need for multiple cuts. However, investors shouldn't panic and should remember that taming runaway inflation will help businesses in a number of sectors in the long run.

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John Bromels has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.