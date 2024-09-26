With Just a 6% Gain in 3 Months, Should You Hold or Sell Target Stock?

Target Corporation TGT, a prominent player in the retail sector, has shown a modest uptick of 5.7% in its stock price over the past three months, prompting investors to contemplate their next move. In an environment characterized by unpredictable consumer behavior and shifting economic dynamics, this performance raises an essential question: should investors hold on to Target stock or consider selling?



While the recent gain may seem insignificant, Target has outperformed the Zacks Retail–Discount Stores industry and the S&P 500 Index, which recorded respective gains of 3.4% and 4% during the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

As of yesterday, Target shares closed at $155.07, well below their 52-week high of $181.86, reached on April 1. This decline in market value can be attributed to a combination of broader market conditions and specific challenges faced by the company.



The retreat from recent highs makes Target an attractive option from a valuation perspective. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, the stock is trading at a discount compared to the industry average of 30.25 and the S&P 500's 21.90. Target appears undervalued relative to competitors such as Walmart Inc. WMT, Costco Wholesale Corporation COST and Dollar General Corporation DG.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, the decision whether to hold or sell Target stock should not be based solely on short-term price movements or valuation. Investors should also evaluate whether Target's long-term strategic initiatives can effectively mitigate current challenges in the retail sector.

Can Target's Strategy Secure a Bright Future for Investors?

Target has consistently positioned itself as a strong player in the retail landscape, adapting to changing market dynamics and customer preferences. With a focus on innovation, customer experience and operational efficiency, the company is laying the foundation for long-term success. Its recent second-quarter fiscal 2024 performance underscores why Target remains a compelling investment opportunity for long-term shareholders.



TGT exceeded expectations with earnings per share of $2.57, representing a 42.8% year-over-year improvement. A key highlight was the 2% rise in comparable sales, driven entirely by higher foot traffic rather than price hikes, marking a strong rebound from the 3.7% decline seen in the first quarter. This impressive recovery signals the company’s resilience in a challenging retail environment.



A major driver of Target’s success is its digital transformation, particularly through same-day services like Drive Up. The company’s digital comparable sales increased by high single digits in the second quarter, with more than two-thirds of these sales now coming from same-day services. This demonstrates Target’s ability to adapt to the evolving needs of consumers who prioritize convenience and flexibility. The continued growth of its digital platform positions the company to capture a larger share of the expanding e-commerce market.



Target’s multi-category assortment of owned and exclusive brands and popular national brands makes it a one-stop shopping destination. The balance between discretionary and essential goods helps the company remain resilient in varying economic conditions. The success of its private labels and innovative product lines enhances its competitive edge.



The company’s strategic pricing approach has been highly effective in attracting cost-conscious consumers. Management's decision to lower prices of more than 5,000 frequently purchased items helped boost sales in essential categories like food and beverages. Coupled with its loyalty program, Target Circle, which grew by 2 million members in the second quarter, the company continues to drive customer loyalty and repeat business.



Target’s commitment to operational excellence, including disciplined inventory management and margin expansion, enhances its investment appeal. With operating margins improving to 6.4% in the second quarter, the company is well-positioned to achieve pre-pandemic margin levels. These strategic initiatives, combined with Target’s focus on enhancing customer experience and investing in AI technology, make the stock a compelling option for long-term investors.

Resumption of Share Buybacks Signals Confidence in TGT Stock

Target’s decision to resume share repurchases in the second quarter after more than a year of balance sheet strengthening is a strong indicator of management’s confidence in the company’s financial health. This disciplined capital deployment not only enhances shareholder value through improved earnings per share but also signals that Target is well-positioned to weather short-term challenges. With continued share buyback activity expected in the third quarter and beyond, Target is actively returning capital to shareholders.

How Consensus Estimates Stack Up for Target

Reflecting the positive sentiment around Target, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has seen upward revisions. Over the past 60 days, analysts have increased their estimates for the current and next fiscal year by 2.4% to $9.53 and 0.6% to $10.56 per share, respectively. These estimates indicate expected year-over-year growth rates of 6.6% and 10.8%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Factors Could Impede Target’s Progress?

As consumers focus on managing household budgets and seeking value, Target faces the potential for softening demand, particularly for non-essential items. This trend poses a risk to the company’s sales growth despite its ongoing efforts to provide compelling value offerings. Although Target reported overall sales growth in the second quarter, specific categories such as home and electronics remain soft.



One troubling trend for Target is the decline in the average transaction amount. Although the company saw a 2% increase in comparable sales during the second quarter, this growth was entirely driven by a 3% rise in customer traffic. The 0.9% drop in the average transaction amount signals that shoppers are spending less per visit, reflecting a growing price sensitivity.



Despite the reported sales growth, Target has taken a cautious stance for the remainder of the year. This prudent stance is especially relevant in an environment marked by underlying inflationary pressure and unpredictable consumer behavior. While management continued to guide comparable sales, ranging from flat to up 2% for fiscal 2024, it now anticipates that the growth will more likely fall toward the lower half of this range.

Investment Thesis: Hold or Sell TGT Stock?

Target's modest gain over the past three months may seem unremarkable, but the company’s strong fundamentals, strategic initiatives and digital transformation position it well for long-term success. The decision to hold or sell Target stock should take into account both short-term performance and the potential for future growth. Despite facing some challenges in the current retail landscape, Target's commitment to innovation and customer engagement suggests that it remains a resilient player worth considering in any investment portfolio. Currently, Target carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.