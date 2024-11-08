Jushi Holdings price target lowered to C$1.30 from C$1.75 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Bobby Burleson lowered the firm’s price target on Jushi Holdings (JUSHF) to C$1.30 from C$1.75 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
