Jushi Holdings price target lowered to C$1.30 from C$1.75 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Bobby Burleson lowered the firm’s price target on Jushi Holdings (JUSHF) to C$1.30 from C$1.75 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JUSHF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.