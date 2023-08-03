Jushi Holdings Inc. - Class B (JUSHF) Price Target Decreased by 6.54% to 1.59

The average one-year price target for Jushi Holdings Inc. - Class B (OTC:JUSHF) has been revised to 1.59 / share. This is an decrease of 6.54% from the prior estimate of 1.70 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.55 to a high of 3.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 253.63% from the latest reported closing price of 0.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jushi Holdings Inc. - Class B. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JUSHF is 0.00%, a decrease of 96.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 70.86% to 10K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MAI Capital Management holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Strategic Investment Solutions holds 0K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.