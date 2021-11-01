Jushi CEO Jim Cacioppo Shares Meaning Behind Company's Name

Picking a name for a new business venture is one of the most important aspects of building a brand. In this Motley Fool Live video segment, recorded on Oct. 14, Fool.com contributor and host Rachel Warren interviews Jim Cacioppo, the CEO and founder of Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF). Jim shares how he chose a memorable name for his company.

Rachel Warren: Just a follow-up question there. The story of Jushi's name is really interesting. Could you explain a little bit about that for me?

Jim Cacioppo: That January of '18 when we started and we've taken all this money and I had to come up with a name, so I searched the web, super sophisticated, me searching the web. I was messing around and I came across the Jushi Kingdom, which is in thousands of years ago in China and it was the first documented medicinal use of cannabis, which makes sense that it would be in China. They had this shaman type, we would call him a shaman today, who really believed in the product and recommended it to his followers medicinally and he actually buried with urns. When they found this tomb, the urns still smelled wonderful and you'd almost want to go in and try the product. They documented the number of ounces, it's all documented history. it's really cool and I was lucky to have found that name.

Warren: That is very cool and creative.

