Jury orders Bayer to pay $62 mln over contaminated school building

Brendan Pierson Reuters
Nov 10 (Reuters) - A jury on Wednesday ordered Bayer AG BAYGn.DE to pay $62 million to students and others who say they were exposed to toxic chemicals made by the company's predecessor, Monsanto Co, in a school building in Washington state.

The verdict was the second against Bayer over polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, in Monroe, Washington's Sky Valley Education Center.

A trial involving three teachers ended in a $185 million verdict in July, including $135 million in punitive damages, which Bayer is appealing.

