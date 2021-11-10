Jury orders Bayer to pay $62 mln over contaminated school building

Nov 10 (Reuters) - A jury on Wednesday ordered Bayer AG BAYGn.DE to pay $62 million to students and others who say they were exposed to toxic chemicals made by the company's predecessor, Monsanto Co, in a school building in Washington state.

The verdict was the second against Bayer over polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, in Monroe, Washington's Sky Valley Education Center.

A trial involving three teachers ended in a $185 million verdict in July, including $135 million in punitive damages, which Bayer is appealing.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Chris Reese)

