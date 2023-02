Jury in Murdaugh South Carolina murder trial to visit scene of crime

By Nathan Layne

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Lawyers for disbarred South Carolina lawyer Richard Alex Murdaugh said they planned to rest their case on Monday after calling three final witnesses, and secured the judge's approval for the jury to visit the scene of the double murders.

Before the jury was called in for the day, defense attorney Dick Harpootlian told Judge Clifton Newman it would be useful for jurors to visit Moselle, the family estate where prosecutors say Murdaugh killed his wife and son on June 7, 2021.

Newman said he would arrange a "jury view" of Moselle, without specifying when it would take place. Newman overruled an objection by lead prosecutor Creighton Waters, who said the estate looked different than it did in 2021 and a visit might require additional testimony from the state.

It was unclear how the visit would change the timeline of the trial, which reached a crescendo on Thursday and Friday when Murdaugh took the witness stand. While maintaining his innocence, he testified that he had lied about his whereabouts on the night his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, were gunned down outside dog kennels on the estate.

After Newman's ruling on the visit to Moselle, Harpootlian called forensic pathologist Jonathan Eisenstat to the stand, the first of three witnesses before the defense rests. Waters said he would call several rebuttal witnesses and likely rest the prosecution's case on Tuesday afternoon.

During his testimony, he said he had deceived law partners and clients out of huge sums of money to feed his drug habit, potentially undercutting his credibility with the jury. Waters has sought to portray Murdaugh as a serial liar who was under pressure due to mounting financial troubles in the months leading up to the killings.

The case has drawn intense media coverage, given the political influence of the Murdaugh legal family in South Carolina. Murdaugh, the scion of the family, was indicted by a grand jury in July and pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon.

