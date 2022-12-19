US Markets

Jury finds former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of sexual assault

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

December 19, 2022 — 07:01 pm EST

Written by Tim Reid for Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault in a trial in Los Angeles on Monday, the second conviction for the one-time Hollywood kingmaker who became the face of #MeToo sexual abuse allegations five years ago, according to the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The jury found Weinstein guilty on three counts involving allegations by one woman, but acquitted him of charges relating to a second alleged victim and did not reach a verdict on charges relating to two other women.

(Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Timothy.reid@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: tim.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.