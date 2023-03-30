Jury finds actor Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault in Utah ski crash

Updates with background, jury awarding Paltrow $1

LOS ANGELES, March 30 (Reuters) - A jury in Utah on Thursday found Oscar-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow was not responsible for injuries sustained by a man during a ski slope collision at an upscale Park City resort in 2016.

Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, suffered a concussion and four broken ribs in the incident. He said the injuries led to a traumatic brain injury and had sought more than $300,000 in damages from Paltrow at a civil trial.

Sanderson, 76, said a woman he later learned was Paltrow was skiing out of control when she ran into his back and sent him flying on a hill at Deer Valley Resort. A friend of Sanderson's testified that he saw Paltrow crash into the former doctor.

Paltrow said she did not cause the accident and that it was Sanderson who struck her from behind.

The jury sided with Paltrow, ruling that Sanderson was the one at fault, and awarded Paltrow the $1 in symbolic damages that she had asked for in a countersuit.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler and Deepa Babington)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.