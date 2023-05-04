Jury convicts Proud Boys members of seditious conspiracy in U.S. Capitol attack

By Sarah N. Lynch

May 4 - A jury on Thursday convicted four members of the far-right Proud Boys militia group including its former leader Enrique Tarrio of seditious conspiracy, finding they plotted to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a failed bid to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Additional reporting by Andrew Goudsward; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Will Dunham)

((sarah.n.lynch@thomsonreuters.com; 202-579-0289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.