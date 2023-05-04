News & Insights

US Markets

Jury convicts Proud Boys members of seditious conspiracy in U.S. Capitol attack

Credit: REUTERS/Leah Millis

May 04, 2023 — 11:03 am EDT

Written by Sarah N. Lynch for Reuters ->

By Sarah N. Lynch

May 4 - A jury on Thursday convicted four members of the far-right Proud Boys militia group including its former leader Enrique Tarrio of seditious conspiracy, finding they plotted to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a failed bid to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Additional reporting by Andrew Goudsward; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Will Dunham)

((sarah.n.lynch@thomsonreuters.com; 202-579-0289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.