Jurors to deliberate on sentencing for Parkland shooter

MIAMI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - After three months of testimony and lawyers' arguments, 12 jurors are due to begin deliberating Wednesday on whether the man who killed 17 people at a Florida high school on Valentine's Day in 2018 should be sentenced to death.

Nikolas Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to premeditated murder at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 30 miles (50 km) north of Fort Lauderdale. It was one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

The prosecution, which is calling for the death penalty, and the defense, which is arguing for the only other option available - life in prison - made their closing arguments Tuesday in his sentencing trial.

Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer is scheduled to instruct the 12 jurors Wednesday morning on the law they must follow in making their decision, after which the jurors begin sequestered deliberations immediately.

Scherer counseled them on Tuesday to bring "at least a few days" of clothing and medication to have with them during deliberations.

Under Florida law, a jury must be unanimous in its decision to recommend that a judge sentence Cruz to be executed.

The penalty trial began in July and has included testimony from survivors of the shooting as well as cell phone videos in which terrified students cried for help or spoke in hushed whispers as they hid. The defense called witnesses who testified about Cruz's mental health disorders resulting from his biological mother's substance abuse during pregnancy.

Cruz was 19 and had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas at the time of the massacre. In his guilty plea, he said he was "very sorry" and asked to be given a chance to help others.

U.S. gun violence has gained renewed attention following mass shootings in May at a school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead, and another, also in May, at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, that killed 10 people.

