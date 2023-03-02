Juror removed in Murdaugh murder trial in S.Carolina due to outside conversations

Updates after judge removes juror due to "improper conversations"

March 2 (Reuters) - A juror in the murder trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh was removed on Thursday for "improper conversations" with individuals not involved in the case and replaced with an alternate, the judge said.

The move by Judge Clifton Newman came as lawyers for Murdaugh prepared to deliver closing arguments on Thursday, their last chance to convince the jury their client was not involved in the grisly murders of his wife and youngest son.

"You have been by all accounts a great juror and smiled consistently and seemingly been attentive to the case and performed well," Newman told the juror in open court.

"I'm not suggesting that you intentionally did anything wrong, but in order to preserve the integrity of the process and in fairness to all the parties involved, we are going to replace you with one of the other jurors."

Murdaugh, the 54-year-old scion of an influential legal family in an area west of Charleston, has been charged with fatally shooting his wife Maggie, 52, and youngest son, Paul, 22, at dog kennels on their estate on the night of June 7, 2021.

He faces 30 years to life in prison if found guilty.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Editing by Josie Kao and Jonathan Oatis)

