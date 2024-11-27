News & Insights

Jura Energy Releases Q3 Financial Results

November 27, 2024 — 06:11 pm EST

Jura Energy (TSE:JEC) has released an update.

Jura Energy Corporation has released its interim financial results for the third quarter of 2024, showcasing its activities and financial position in Pakistan’s petroleum and natural gas sector. The company, listed on the TSX-V, continues to operate through its subsidiaries to explore and develop energy resources in the region.

