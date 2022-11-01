Jupiter's Edward Bonham Carter to leave fund firm at end-2022

Adds background

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British fund firm Jupiter Asset Management JUP.L said on Tuesday that veteran fund manager and former chief executive Edward Bonham Carter would leave on Dec. 31 after 28 years' service, to devote greater time to external non-executive roles.

Bonham Carter joined Jupiter in 1994 and was appointed Chief Investment Officer in 1999, before rising up its ranks to serve as Joint Chief Executive in 2000 and Group Chief Executive in 2007.

"I am proud of all that Jupiter has achieved during my time with the Company, all the while maintaining what sets it apart – a dedication to active investment management, which I firmly believe still has a key role to play in the investment industry," Bonham Carter said in a statement.

So-called 'active' investment firms have faced a tough ride in recent years, however, due to the rising popularity of cheaper index-tracking funds, many of which have offered higher risk-adjusted or more consistent returns than products overseen by fund managers.

Jupiter said last month it planned to scrap around a quarter of its product range under Matthew Beesley, who was named CEO in June.

Like many asset managers, Jupiter has lost assets this year due to falling markets and a gloomy economic outlook. Its shares have fallen nearly 60% this year and are down a similar amount since its initial public offering in 2010.

Bonham Carter's external roles include Senior Independent Director of Land Securities Group plc LAND.L and ITV plc ITV.L.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise and Carolyn Cohn, editing by Lawrence White)

