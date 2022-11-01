LAND

Jupiter's Edward Bonham Carter to leave fund firm at end-2022

British fund firm Jupiter Asset Management said on Tuesday that veteran fund manager and former chief executive Edward Bonham Carter would leave on Dec. 31 after 28 years' service, to devote greater time to his external non-executive roles.

Bonham Carter joined Jupiter in 1994 and was appointed Chief Investment Officer in 1999, before rising up its ranks to serve as Joint Chief Executive in 2000 and Group Chief Executive in 2007.

His external roles include Senior Independent Director of Land Securities Group plc LAND.L and ITV plc ITV.L.

