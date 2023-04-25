Jupiter's assets under management rise on positive market returns

Adds more details, background

April 25 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management JUP.L on Tuesday reported a slight increase in its assets under management for the first quarter, as the British firm benefited from positive market returns and net inflows from institutional clients.

After a robust asset growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, global fund managers are now struggling with outflows as geopolitical crises and global recession fears dent investors' sentiment.

Jupiter said on Tuesday its retail, wholesale, and investment trusts channel saw net outflows of 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion), as the "risk-off" environment continued into the first quarter of 2023.

The company also reported total net outflows of 900 million pounds in the three months ended March 31, down from 1.6 billion pounds as reported last year.

Its assets under management were 50.8 billion pounds as of March 31, compared with 50.2 billion pounds at December-end, helped by positive market returns of 1.5 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.8009 pounds)

