Jupiter's assets hit record $82 bln despite outflows

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management JUP.L saw assets hit a record 58.7 billion pounds ($81.77 billion) in 2020, as investment gains offset the British asset manager losing 4 billions pounds in net outflows, it said on Friday.

Assets under management (AUM) rose from 42.8 billion pounds in 2019. Outflows were lower than the 4.2 billion pounds expected by analysts and down from 4.5 billion pounds in 2019.

"We made significant progress against our strategic objectives and laid strong foundations for future growth, despite the disruptive impact on financial markets and businesses brought by COVID-19," CEO Andrew Formica said.

The second-largest provider of retail funds in Britain after the acquisition of rival Merian Global Investors last year, Jupiter also reinstated a special dividend of 3.0 pence per share for the year, after scrapping it in 2019.

Jupiter, long considered a merger target in its own right, added 17 billion pounds to AUM by buying Merian in a move that analysts saw as defensive.

($1 = 0.7179 pounds)

(Reporting by Clara Denina; editing by Rachel Armstrong and Jason Neely)

