Jupiter Wellness, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JUPW) Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Jupiter Wellness, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JUPW) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The US$21m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$28m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$26m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Jupiter Wellness' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the American Personal Products analysts is that Jupiter Wellness is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$7.7m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 121% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict. NasdaqCM:JUPW Earnings Per Share Growth September 23rd 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Jupiter Wellness given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 14% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

