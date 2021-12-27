Jupiter Wellness Inc Shares Close the Day 24.9% Lower - Daily Wrap

Jupiter Wellness Inc (JUPW) shares closed today 24.9% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 81.3% year-to-date, down 81.1% over the past 12 months, and down 84.1% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.6%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $1.44 and as low as $0.93 this week.

Shares closed 89.3% below its 52-week high and 2.7% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 26.3% lower than the 10-day average and 16.1% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.9.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 7185.7%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 2601.5%

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

