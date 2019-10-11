Jupiter sees 1.3 bln stg in Q3 net outflows, Europe takes hit

Contributor
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published

Jupiter Fund Management saw net outflows of 1.3 billion pounds ($1.62 billion) in the third quarter, mainly from its European growth strategy, it said on Friday.

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management JUP.L saw net outflows of 1.3 billion pounds ($1.62 billion) in the third quarter, mainly from its European growth strategy, it said on Friday.

Assets under management were 45.1 billion pounds at Sept. 30, a drop of 800 million pounds on the quarter, Jupiter said in a trading statement.

($1 = 0.8025 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 542 6320; Reuters Messaging: carolyn.cohn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters