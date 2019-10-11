Jupiter sees 1.3 bln stg in Q3 net outflows, Europe takes hit

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management JUP.L saw net outflows of 1.3 billion pounds ($1.62 billion) in the third quarter, mainly from its European growth strategy, it said on Friday.

Assets under management were 45.1 billion pounds at Sept. 30, a drop of 800 million pounds on the quarter, Jupiter said in a trading statement.

($1 = 0.8025 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

