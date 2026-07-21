Jupiter Neurosciences Signs $100 Million U.S. Rights Deal For ALA-002; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (JUNS) announced it has signed a definitive license agreement with PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (MDXXF) for perpetual exclusive U.S. rights to ALA-002, a patented non-racemic MDMA formulation designated as a Novel Chemical Entity (NCE) by the FDA. The transaction is valued at up to $100 million, including milestone payments, and expands Jupiter into a dual clinical-stage CNS company alongside its Phase II Parkinson's disease program.

PharmAla noted that this agreement represents its first major U.S. licensing deal, positioning Jupiter to advance ALA-002 into clinical development for neuropsychiatric conditions. The company emphasized that the partnership leverages PharmAla's established MDMA manufacturing capabilities and Jupiter's CNS development expertise.

Transaction Highlights

The agreement includes an upfront payment of $3.3 million ($1.5 million in cash and $1.8 million in Jupiter common stock), with additional development, regulatory, and commercial milestone totaling up to $96.7 million. Jupiter will also pay a 3% royalty on net sales commencing after the third commercialization milestone.

About ALA-002

ALA-002 has been engineered to deliver improved cardiovascular safety and reduced abuse liability compared to racemic MDMA while preserving the pro-social and therapeutic properties central to MDMA-assisted psychotherapy. The FDA's NCE designation provides enhanced regulatory protection and a five-year data exclusivity period upon approval.

PharmAla's MDMA supply is currently active in U.S. government- sponsored VA and DHA clinical trials. ALA-002 is aimed at the growing U.S. psychedelic therapeutics market estimated at $3 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $8 billion by 2030, addressing millions of Americans living with treatment-resistant PTSD, anxiety, and related neuropsychiatric conditions.

Manufacturing Agreement

Under the terms of the deal, PharmaAla will continue to manufacture ALA-002 drug product for Jupiter under commercial terms to be negotiated, supporting accelerated development timelines.

Company Background

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage CNS company developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, including its resveratrol-based program in Parkinson's disease. PharmAla Biotech is a supplier of MDMA for clinical use, with contracts across three continents and partnerships with institutions such as the US Veterans Affairs Administration and several Ivy League universities.

JUNS has traded between $0.15 and $1.85 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $0.16, down 4.35%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $0.22, up 33%.

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