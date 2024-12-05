News & Insights

Jupiter Neurosciences Raises $11mln In IPO To Fund Parkinson's Trial And Global Expansion

December 05, 2024 — 07:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (JUNS), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, announced the closing of its initial public offering, raising approximately $11 million in gross proceeds.

The company issued 2.75 million shares of common stock at a price of $4.00 per share.

Jupiter's shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 3, 2024, under the ticker symbol "JUNS."

The proceeds from the offering will be used to fund the Phase II clinical trial of its lead product candidate, JOTROL, in patients with Parkinson's Disease, along with other research and development activities.

The funds will also support strategic service agreements in South-East Asia, license fee payments, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes.

Dominari Securities LLC acted as the lead underwriter, with Revere Securities LLC serving as the co-manager.

Jupiter Neurosciences focuses on neuroinflammation and CNS disorders, with its lead candidate, JOTROL, targeting diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

JUNS closed Wednesday's trading at $5.54, up 0.91%. In premarket trading, the stock is down by 6.16% at $5.18.

