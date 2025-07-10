Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. Regains Nasdaq Compliance as Stock Price Shows Positive Momentum

Jupiter Neurosciences confirms Nasdaq compliance after stock price stabilization above $1.00 for 13 days, ending prior delisting concerns.

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. announced that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq listing standards regarding minimum share price due to a positive trend in its stock price. As of July 3, 2025, the company's common stock maintained an average closing price of at least $1.00 for a consecutive thirteen-day period, confirming compliance with Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2). This update was filed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K on July 10, 2025, and Nasdaq has since closed this matter. Jupiter Neurosciences is focused on developing its resveratrol-based product JOTROL™ for treating CNS disorders and is also expanding into the consumer market with its Nugevia™ brand aimed at promoting health and longevity. Investors are cautioned that while the company has optimistic expectations, actual results may vary.

Potential Positives

The company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum share price requirement, indicating improved financial health and stability.

The stock has maintained an average closing price of at least $1.00 for over 13 days, suggesting a positive trend in market confidence.

This compliance removes potential risks associated with delisting, allowing the company to continue operating on the Nasdaq exchange.

The announcement reflects Jupiter Neurosciences' focus on advancing its therapeutic pipeline and consumer products, which could attract investor interest and support future growth.

Potential Negatives

Regaining compliance with Nasdaq follows a period of non-compliance, which may indicate underlying instability or challenges in maintaining a consistent stock price.

The forward-looking statements include significant disclaimers about risks and uncertainties, suggesting that the company's future performance is uncertain and potentially volatile.

The focus on a DTC model for generating revenue from JOTROL products raises concerns about the company's ability to effectively reach consumers and succeed in a competitive market.

FAQ

What recent Nasdaq compliance status did Jupiter Neurosciences achieve?

Jupiter Neurosciences has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum share price listing requirements as of July 3, 2025.

How long did Jupiter maintain the required share price for compliance?

The company maintained an average closing share price of at least $1.00 for thirteen days, from June 18 to July 8, 2025.

What is the main product developed by Jupiter Neurosciences?

Jupiter Neurosciences is developing JOTROL™, a patented resveratrol-based platform aimed at addressing neuroinflammation.

What type of clinical pipeline is Jupiter pursuing?

The company has a prescription pipeline targeting central nervous system disorders and rare diseases.

What is Nugevia™ and how does it relate to Jupiter's mission?

Nugevia™ is a product line supporting healthy aging and cognitive function, complementing Jupiter's clinical-stage pharmaceutical efforts.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.

$JUNS Insider Trading Activity

$JUNS insiders have traded $JUNS stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JUNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTER ROSEN (CEO and Chairman) has made 9 purchases buying 11,416 shares for an estimated $11,652 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALISON D. SILVA (Pres + Chief Business Officer) has made 12 purchases buying 2,550 shares for an estimated $2,627 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Nasdaq compliance follows positive upward trend in Company’s Stock Price









Jupiter, Florida, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) (“Jupiter” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing JOTROL



™



, a patented resveratrol-based platform, today announced it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) continued listing standard for minimum share price under Rule 5550(a)(2) of the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications. This update was disclosed in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 10, 2025.





On July 9, 2025, the Company received confirmation from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq that as of July 3, 2025 the Company’s common stock has maintained an average closing share price of at least $1.00 for a period of thirteen (13) days (June 18, 2025 to July 8, 2025). The Company’s shares are no longer considered to be below the minimum bid price requirement of Rule 5550(a)(2), and as a result the Company has regained compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing standard. Nasdaq now considers this matter closed.







About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.







Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pursuing a dual-path strategy to address neuroinflammation and promote healthy aging. The Company is advancing a therapeutic pipeline targeting central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, while also expanding into the consumer longevity market with its Nugevia



™



product line. Both efforts are powered by JOTROL



™



, Jupiter’s proprietary, enhanced resveratrol formulation that has demonstrated significantly improved bioavailability. Nugevia brings clinical-grade science to the supplement space, supporting mental clarity, skin health, and mitochondrial function. The Company’s prescription pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorders, presently with a Phase IIa in Parkinson’s disease, includeing indications such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich’s Ataxia, and MELAS. More information may be found on the Company’s website



www.jupiterneurosciences.com



.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations, including the Company’s ability to generate revenues from the sale of JOTROL products to consumers through the DTC model. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company’s final prospectus and other reports it files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company’s securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.







Contact:







Dave Gentry





RedChip Companies, Inc.





1-407-644-4256





1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)







JUNS@redchip.com





