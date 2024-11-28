News & Insights

Jupiter Mines Reports Strong Results Amid Market Challenges

November 28, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Jupiter Mines Limited (AU:JMS) has released an update.

Jupiter Mines Limited, despite a challenging year with fluctuating manganese prices, has reported strong operational results from its Tshipi mine, achieving record production and sales volumes. The company remains focused on sustainable growth, highlighting the development of its ESG strategy and the release of its first Sustainability Report. With a commitment to delivering long-term value, Jupiter is well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities in the manganese market.

