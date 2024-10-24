Jupiter Mines Limited Announces 2024 AGM Details

Jupiter Mines Limited (AU:JMS) has released an update.

Jupiter Mines Limited invites shareholders to its 2024 Annual General Meeting, offering insights into company operations and financials. The meeting will feature key agenda items, including director elections and incentive approvals, and will be accessible both in person and online. Shareholders are encouraged to participate actively, reaffirming their support for the company’s strategic direction.

