Jupiter Mines (JMS) Price Target Decreased by 6.67% to 0.29

The average one-year price target for Jupiter Mines (JMS) has been revised to 0.29 / share. This is an decrease of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 0.31 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.28 to a high of 0.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.80% from the latest reported closing price of 0.20 / share.

Jupiter Mines Maintains 12.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 12.31%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.49%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jupiter Mines. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JMS is 0.01%, an increase of 16.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.92% to 49,444K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,500K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,668K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,794K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMS by 4.74% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 5,869K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,766K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMS by 11.73% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 4,777K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,202K shares, representing a decrease of 29.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMS by 31.76% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 3,865K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

