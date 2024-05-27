News & Insights

Jupiter Mines Director’s Shareholding Shift

May 27, 2024 — 08:27 pm EDT

Jupiter Mines Limited (AU:JMS) has released an update.

Jupiter Mines Limited has disclosed a change in the director Brad Rogers’ shareholdings, following the exercise of 500,000 vested deferred rights at no cost, resulting in the acquisition of 500,000 fully paid ordinary shares, valued at $100,000. The director now holds fewer deferred rights than before but has increased his stake in ordinary shares, with no trades conducted during a closed period.

