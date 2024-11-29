Jupiter Mines Director Boosts Shareholding

Jupiter Mines Limited (AU:JMS) has released an update.
Jupiter Mines Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Ian Murray, who increased his stake by acquiring 331,328 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This transaction brings Murray’s total holdings to 613,389 shares, reflecting his confidence in the company’s future.
