Jupiter Mines Director Boosts Shareholding

Jupiter Mines Limited (AU:JMS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jupiter Mines Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Ian Murray, who increased his stake by acquiring 331,328 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This transaction brings Murray’s total holdings to 613,389 shares, reflecting his confidence in the company’s future.

For further insights into AU:JMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.