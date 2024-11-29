News & Insights

Stocks

Jupiter Mines Director Boosts Shareholding

November 29, 2024 — 05:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jupiter Mines Limited (AU:JMS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jupiter Mines Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Ian Murray, who increased his stake by acquiring 331,328 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This transaction brings Murray’s total holdings to 613,389 shares, reflecting his confidence in the company’s future.

For further insights into AU:JMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JMXXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.