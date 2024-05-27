Jupiter Mines Converts Rights to Listed Shares

Jupiter Mines Limited (AU:JMS) has released an update.

Jupiter Mines Limited has announced the exercise of 500,000 deferred rights, which were granted on August 1, 2022, and vested a year later, into fully paid ordinary shares. These shares are set to be quoted on the ASX under the code JMSAA as of May 28, 2024. This move signifies a new phase for the company as it expands its share listings on the market.

