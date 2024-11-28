Jupiter Mines Announces Director Departure and Shareholdings

Jupiter Mines Limited (AU:JMS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jupiter Mines Limited has announced that Peter North has ceased to be a director as of November 28, 2024, with his holdings amounting to 1,217,000 fully paid ordinary shares. This change in the company’s board could be of interest to investors tracking leadership shifts in publicly traded companies.

For further insights into AU:JMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.