Jupiter hit by Q1 losses, outflows as coronavirus grips markets

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published

British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management said on Wednesday its assets under management fell 18.3% in the quarter to end-March as fears over the coronavirus pandemic rattled financial markets.

April 15 (Reuters) - British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management JUP.L said on Wednesday its assets under management fell 18.3% in the quarter to end-March as fears over the coronavirus pandemic rattled financial markets.

Total assets at the end of March were 35 billion pounds ($44.06 billion), down from 42.8 billion at the end of December, hit by 2.3 billion pounds of net outflows and market losses of 5.5 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7944 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Simon Jessop)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 90470 22289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More