Jupiter hit by Q1 losses, outflows as coronavirus grips markets

April 15 (Reuters) - British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management JUP.L said on Wednesday its assets under management fell 18.3% in the quarter to end-March as fears over the coronavirus pandemic rattled financial markets.

Total assets at the end of March were 35 billion pounds ($44.06 billion), down from 42.8 billion at the end of December, hit by 2.3 billion pounds of net outflows and market losses of 5.5 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7944 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Simon Jessop)

