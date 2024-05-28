News & Insights

Jupiter Gold Corp Appoints New Accounting Firm

Jupiter Gold (JUPGF) has released an update.

Jupiter Gold Corporation has announced the appointment of Pipara & Co LLP as its new independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The decision was made by the company’s Board of Directors on May 18, 2024, and the engagement was officially signed on May 21, 2024. This strategic move comes with no prior consultations or disagreements regarding accounting principles or audit opinions with Pipara, signaling a straightforward transition for the mining company.

