Jupiter Fund Management sees 1 bln stg in Q3 net outflows

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management's assets under management rose by 16.5 billion pounds ($21.28 billion) in the third quarter to 55.7 billion pounds due to the acquisition of rival Merian Global Advisers, though it saw 1 billion pounds in net outflows, it said on Friday.

Operational integration of the two asset managers was achieved by the end of the quarter, Jupiter said in a statement.

Net mutual fund outflows from Merian branded products were one billion pounds, Jupiter said.

($1 = 0.7755 pounds)

