Jupiter Fund Management sees 1 bln stg in Q3 net outflows

Contributor
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published

Jupiter Fund Management's assets under management rose by 16.5 billion pounds ($21.28 billion) in the third quarter to 55.7 billion pounds due to the acquisition of rival Merian Global Advisers, though it saw 1 billion pounds in net outflows, it said on Friday.

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management's assets under management rose by 16.5 billion pounds ($21.28 billion) in the third quarter to 55.7 billion pounds due to the acquisition of rival Merian Global Advisers, though it saw 1 billion pounds in net outflows, it said on Friday.

Operational integration of the two asset managers was achieved by the end of the quarter, Jupiter said in a statement.

Net mutual fund outflows from Merian branded products were one billion pounds, Jupiter said.

($1 = 0.7755 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391; Reuters Messaging: carolyn.cohn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More