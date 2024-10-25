News & Insights

Stocks

Jupiter Fund Management Adjusts Stake in Colefax

October 25, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Colefax (GB:CFX) has released an update.

Jupiter Fund Management PLC has reduced its voting rights in Colefax Group PLC from 16.96% to 14.12%, indicating a significant change in the company’s shareholder structure. This shift, effective as of October 24, 2024, signals a potential recalibration of influence within the company’s decision-making processes. Investors in Colefax may find this development noteworthy as it could impact future strategic directions.

For further insights into GB:CFX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.