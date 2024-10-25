Jupiter Fund Management Adjusts Stake in Colefax

Colefax (GB:CFX) has released an update.

Jupiter Fund Management PLC has reduced its voting rights in Colefax Group PLC from 16.96% to 14.12%, indicating a significant change in the company’s shareholder structure. This shift, effective as of October 24, 2024, signals a potential recalibration of influence within the company’s decision-making processes. Investors in Colefax may find this development noteworthy as it could impact future strategic directions.

