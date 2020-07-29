Jupiter first-half assets under management slip on virus impact

Adds analysts' estimate, CEO comment

July 29 (Reuters) - British money manager Jupiter Fund Management Plc JUP.L on Wednesday posted an 8% fall in assets under management for the first half of the year, as risk sentiment soured after coronavirus-led lockdowns stoked fears of deep recession.

Total assets at the end of June were 39.2 billion pounds ($50.67 billion), down from 42.8 billion pounds at the end of December, but ahead of a company-compiled analyst consensus for 38.9 billion pounds. The firm saw net outflows of 2 billion during the six-month period ended June 30.

"Although we suffered a significant fall in AUM due to both outflows and markets in the first quarter of the year, the second quarter has seen a return to moderate inflows and a partial recovery in asset prices," said Andrew Formica, who took over as chief executive officer last year.

Formica added that the firm is targeting a payout ratio of around 50% of underlying earnings per share to shareholders and announced an unchanged interim dividend of 7.9 pence per share.

Pre-tax profit halved to 40.8 million pounds, way below a company-compiled analyst consensus estimate of 56.7 million pounds, as the asset manager was hit by a 208.6 million pound slide in net management fees from December.

Earlier this month, the asset manager completed its acquisition of smaller rival Merian Global Investors, announced just before the full impact of the pandemic hit markets.

($1 = 0.7737 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.