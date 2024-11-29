Jupiter Energy Passes Resolutions at Annual Meeting

Jupiter Energy Limited (AU:JPR) has released an update.

Jupiter Energy Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their recent Annual General Meeting. The company, listed on the ASX, is focused on oil exploration and production in Western Kazakhstan, with significant proven reserves and a steady production rate. Shareholders continue to show strong support as Jupiter expands its market presence both domestically and internationally.

