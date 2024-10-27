News & Insights

Jupiter Energy Limited Schedules 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 27, 2024 — 09:07 pm EDT

Jupiter Energy Limited (AU:JPR) has released an update.

Jupiter Energy Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, set for November 29, 2024, in Melbourne and virtually. Shareholders are urged to participate and vote on key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and re-election of director Alexey Kruzhkov. The meeting will also address the approval of a mandate and shares issuance for advertising services.

