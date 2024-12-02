News & Insights

Jupiter Energy Expands Market Presence with New Securities

December 02, 2024 — 01:38 am EST

Jupiter Energy Limited (AU:JPR) has released an update.

Jupiter Energy Limited has announced the quotation of 900,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, marked with the code JPR. This move is part of a series of transactions previously communicated to the market, showcasing Jupiter Energy’s ongoing efforts to engage investors and enhance its market presence.

