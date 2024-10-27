Jupiter Energy Announces Agenda for Upcoming AGM

Jupiter Energy Limited (AU:JPR) has released an update.

Jupiter Energy Limited is set to hold its annual general meeting on November 29, 2024, with key agenda items including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of director Alexey Kruzhkov, and approval of a 10% equity issuance mandate. Shareholders will also vote on issuing shares to Investing News Network Pty Ltd for advertising services. The meeting will be a hybrid format, allowing both online and in-person attendance.

