Jupiter Asset Management Increases Position in Kyndryl Holdings (KD)

Fintel reports that Jupiter Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.45MM shares of Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD). This represents 8.13% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 19, 2022 they reported 11.88MM shares and 5.24% of the company, an increase in shares of 55.28% and an increase in total ownership of 2.89% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.50% Downside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kyndryl Holdings is $13.77. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.50% from its latest reported closing price of $15.56.

The projected annual revenue for Kyndryl Holdings is $16,896MM, a decrease of 4.28%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 903 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kyndryl Holdings. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KD is 0.06%, a decrease of 2.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.00% to 159,060K shares. The put/call ratio of KD is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Greenlight Capital holds 7,251K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,373K shares, representing an increase of 25.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 3.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,185K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,948K shares, representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 8.34% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,995K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,131K shares, representing an increase of 14.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 0.70% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,181K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,099K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 10.41% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,911K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,092K shares, representing an increase of 37.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 28.72% over the last quarter.

Kyndryl Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kyndryl, empowering progress while modernizing and managing the world’s mission-critical systems and services. Kyndryl is committed to the health and continuous improvement of the vital systems at the heart of the digital economy. With our partners and thousands of customers, Kyndryl co-creates solutions to help enterprises reach their peak digital performance. Its world has never been more alive with opportunities.

