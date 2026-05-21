Jupiter Announces Pricing Of $2 Mln Direct Offering; Shares Drop By 35%

(RTTNews) - Jupiter Neurosciences Inc. (JUNS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Wednesday announced entry into a security purchase agreement.

Shares fell to a 52-week low of $0.17 on Wednesday.

The company entered the agreement for the purchase and sale of 7,142,858 shares of common stock in a registered direct offering.

Gross proceeds from the offering are estimated to be $2 million.

The offering is expected to close on or about May 21, 2026, subjected to customary closing conditions.

Pipeline Development

Jupiter is currently advancing JOTROL, a proprietary resveratrol formulation for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in a Phase 2a trial. The company also commercializes Nugevia, a consumer longevity supplement, and recently acquired licensing rights to ALA-002 MDMA therapy, a psychedelic drug candidate.

JUNS closed Wednesday at $0.20, down 35.94%. In the overnight market, shares are trading at $0.27, up 31.22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.