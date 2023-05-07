News & Insights

Markets

Junshi Collaborates With Dr. Reddy's To Develop & Commercialize Toripalimab In 21 Countries

May 07, 2023 — 11:33 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd said that it has collaborated with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited to develop and commercialize toripalimab, the anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody in Latin America, India, South Africa, and at the election of Dr. Reddy's, also in Australia, New Zealand and other countries.

As per the license and commercialization agreement, Junshi Biosciences will grant a licence to Dr. Reddy's to develop and exclusively commercialize toripalimab in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Panama, Uruguay, India and South Africa. Dr. Reddy's may elect to expand the scope of the license to cover Australia, New Zealand and nine other countries.

Under the terms of the agreement, Junshi Biosciences also grants Dr. Reddy's the exclusive right of first negotiation for commercialization, in the event that Junshi Biosciences determines to grant any third party the rights to commercialize two other products as agreed in the agreement in one or more countries within the total 21 countries of Dr. Reddy's Territory.

Junshi Biosciences may receive up to an aggregate of US$728.3 million for upfront payment, potential expansion of Dr. Reddy's Territory and milestone payment, plus double-digit percentage of royalties on the net sales of products containing toripalimab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.