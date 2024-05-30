Junshi Biosciences Sets H Shares Register Closure Dates

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1877) has released an update.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. has announced that their H shares register will be closed from June 17 to June 21, 2024, to prepare for the upcoming AGM and Class Meeting of H Shareholders scheduled for June 21, 2024. Shareholders must complete all H shares transfers by June 14, 2024, to participate in the meetings. The closure will facilitate the determination of voting entitlements for these significant corporate events.

For further insights into HK:1877 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.