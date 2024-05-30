News & Insights

Junshi Biosciences Sets H Shares Register Closure Dates

May 30, 2024 — 05:38 am EDT

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1877) has released an update.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. has announced that their H shares register will be closed from June 17 to June 21, 2024, to prepare for the upcoming AGM and Class Meeting of H Shareholders scheduled for June 21, 2024. Shareholders must complete all H shares transfers by June 14, 2024, to participate in the meetings. The closure will facilitate the determination of voting entitlements for these significant corporate events.

