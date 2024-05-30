News & Insights

Junshi Biosciences Schedules Key Shareholders' Meeting

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1877) has released an update.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. has announced their 2024 first class meeting of H shareholders to be held on 21 June 2024, immediately following the A shareholders meeting. Shareholders are invited to vote on key proposals, including the general mandate to repurchase H shares and amendments to the company’s Articles of Association. The meeting will take place in Shanghai, and shareholders unable to attend can appoint proxies to vote on their behalf.

