Junshi Biosciences Schedules Key Shareholders’ Meeting

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1877) has released an update.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. has announced their 2024 first class meeting of H shareholders to be held on 21 June 2024, immediately following the A shareholders meeting. Shareholders are invited to vote on key proposals, including the general mandate to repurchase H shares and amendments to the company’s Articles of Association. The meeting will take place in Shanghai, and shareholders unable to attend can appoint proxies to vote on their behalf.

For further insights into HK:1877 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.